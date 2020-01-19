Telangana weightlifter bags silver

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Hyderabad: State athletes added two more medals to the tally when weightlifter Dhanavat Ganesh bagged a silver in the Under-17 men’s 73kg category and kho kho team clinched bronze at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati on Sunday.

In the weightlifting category, Ganesh took the second place with an overall weight of 245 kgs. He lifted 107 kgs in snatch and 138 in clean and jerk. Maharashtra’s Kiran Ravindra Marathe took gold with 251kg lift while Delhi’s Shiva Chaudhary clinched bronze with a lift of 244kg.

Meanwhile, State kho kho team took bronze after going down to Maharashtra 6-7. In tennis, State player Sanjana Sirimalla entered the semifinal in the under-17 category defeating Tamil Nadu’s Laxmi Prabha 6-4, 6-3. She will take on Maharashtra’s Akanksha Nitture in the final.

Another tennis player Sama Satwika downed West Bengal’s Yubrani Banerjee 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinal of the under-21 to assure another medal for the State. She will take on Gujarat’s Vaidehi Chaudhari for gold on Monday.

However, Teertha Shashank went down to Maharashtra’s Dhruv Sunish 1-6, 1-7 in under-21 boys singles quarterfinals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter