Telangana weightlifter Priyadarshini bags gold

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:08 pm

Hyderabad: State weightlifter T Priyadarshini bagged a rich haul of medals in the Senior National Weightlifting Championship winning Inter-State gold medal and the overall bronze medal in the 49kg women category in Kolkata.

Priyadarshini, a former student of Telangana State Sports School lifted 70 kg in the snatch and 98 kg in the clean and jerk competition to come out on top. The State weighllifter was trained by P Manukyala Rao, coach TS Sports School, Hakimpet.

