Telangana: Wild animal mauls person in Jagtial

By | Published: 11:35 am 11:43 am

Jagtial: A man walking near new bus stand area was mauled by a wild animal, which locals suspect to be a leopard, in Jagtial town on Friday night. The injured person was Pilli Tiruipathi of Lingampeta village. He was walking past the new bus stand around 11 a.m., when the animal sprang on him and he sustained an injury on his right leg, police said.

Alerted by local people, police and forest officials rushed to the spot and launched a search. They suspect that wild animal was hiding in a house in the locality.

Reported movement of a leopard on Jagitial-Karimnagar main road near new bus stand created a flutter in the town on Friday. Their search was in vain and they were sceptical of the belief that it could be a leopard, as they did not find pug mareks. A rescue team from Warangal has also been brought to Jagitial to catch the animal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .