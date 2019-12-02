Telangana will have the best poultry policy: Talasani

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Cabinet sub-committee on poultry industry that met for the first time on Monday has declared that the State will soon have one of the best poultry policies in the entire country.

The committee comprising Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender met at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry here.

Later, addressing media, Srinivas Yadav said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao set up the committee on poultry industry with the objective of further developing the industry in the State. “The government wants to encourage “backyard poultry by providing poultry units to poor farmers under subsidy so that they can augment their income by selling eggs and meat,” he said.

At present, Telangana is placed in third position in the country with regard to egg production with a whopping 3.2 crore eggs per day and fifth in the country in broiler meat production, the minister informed. The poultry industry in Telangana also provides employment to over 6 lakh persons.

Registration of poultry farms

The government also wants to introduce registration of poultry farms for a planned development of the sector. “We wish to visit other States in the country that have been implementing effective poultry policies and learn from them,” he said, adding that there was tremendous scope to increase revenue from the poultry industry by exporting poultry products.

The Minister pointed out that the subsidized poultry feed and other benefits provided by the TRS government had helped the ailing industry to survive. He also directed Animal Husbandry officials to collect details of all the small and large sized poultry farms in each and every district of the State.

“We must be able to take advantage of the increased growth in poultry production by finding new markets for our products,” he said, adding that there was a need to train manpower to bring in the desired changes in the poultry sector. “We need to impart poultry science education through ITIs, polytechnics and through regular colleges,” he added.

The committee, which will meet again on December 13, will submit the final report to the Chief Minister for his directions. The committee expressed confidence that the broiler industry in and around Hyderabad has the capacity to deal with any major poultry related diseases.

