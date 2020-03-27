Telangana will help students from Andhra Pradesh and techies, assures KCR

By | Published: 8:35 pm 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday assured the students from Andhra Pradesh staying in hostels in Hyderabad and techies that the State government would ensure that they don’t face any problems on account of the lockdown.

Chandrashekhar Rao categorically stated that none of the hostels or PG accommodation will be allowed to close the doors on them. “Students and employees from Andhra Pradesh staying in such facilities will be treated like our own children, and will be provided all assistance,” he said, addressing a media conference at Pragathi Bhavan.

The Chief Minister advised them to stay put in their respective accomodations and not venture out under any circumstance. “We will supply essential commodities and other items to enable the hostel managements function normally. Passes are being issued by the police to these hostels to procure commodities from outside,” he said.

Stating that not a single person in the State would go to bed on an empty stomach, he said he would take up the responsibility of feeding the poor and the needy including migrant labourers in the State during the lockdown period.

“All those who came to Telangana for livelihood from other states and working in various sectors like construction, poultry, irrigation projects and rice mills, are contributing to the development of the State. They should be treated like out own brethrens. Notwithstanding their native place, they will all get necessary help in these troubled times,” he declared.

Several Ministers, MPs and other leaders from different States including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha have approached the Chief Minister’s Office as well as IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, requesting for assistance to migrant labourers belonging to their respective States who are now stuck in Hyderabad and other Urban Local Bodies of the State. Both Minister and the officials took the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister who promised all possible help. “The district collectors have already been instructed to ensure that such migrant labourers are given food, shelter and medical facilites,” the Chief Minister said, addressing the media at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Chandrashekhar Rao said MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao will coordinate efforts in this direction in coordination with the officials of ULBs. “Representatives of Credai have already met with Rama Rao and assured all support including payment of salaries, providing food and shelter to the migrant labour employed in the construction industry,” he said.

Having created necessary infrastructure including medical facilities, Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government will focus on supplying food and other essential commodities to the poor and the destitute including beggars. He said arrangements are being made to supply essential commodities to orphanages as well as old age homes in the State.

“All the elected representatives and the respective district administrations must coordinate together and provide food as well as shelter to these people in the districts. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and nine other peripheral municipal corporations, where there are large numbers of migrant labourers, must make arrangements to provide food and shelter to them,” he directed.

