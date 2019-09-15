Telangana will not permit Uranium mining or exploration in Nallamala: KTR

By | Published: 12:39 pm 1:49 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao categorically said Telangana Government did not give permission for exploration or mining in Nallamala forest.

He further clarified Telangana will not accord any permission in the future as well.

Replying on behalf of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Legislative Council here on Sunday, the Minister informed that it was Congress government, which had given permission in 2009 through GO 127.

“However, I do not wish to politicise the issue. I also appeal to all the members not to politicise or make any irresponsible comments since it is a sensitive issue,” said Rama Rao.

The Minister further said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a nature loving person and will not accord any permission for uranium exploration or mining in forests.