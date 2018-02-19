Telangana will provide best facilities to Haj pilgrims: Deputy CM

By | Published: 12:22 am 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government will continue to provide the best possible facilities for Haj pilgrims from the State, Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said on Sunday.

Speaking at the first Haj orientation training camp in Old Malakpet area, Mahmood Ali said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed that the best arrangements be made for Haj pilgrims. The government also sanctioned a budget of Rs. three crore for the Haj Committee, he said.

“In the past, the journey for performing Haj was hard but it is no,” he said and requested the pilgrims to pray for the development of the country, the state and the community.

With a large number of women pilgrims also attending the camp, the Haj Committee made special arrangements for them at the venue.

The MIM legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, proposed calling of tenders from airlines following the abolition of Haj subsidy. This would hopefully provide a better benefit than the subsidy amounts the pilgrims used to get till last year, he said.

He said that this year, better arrangements would be made for the Haj Camp for departure of Haj pilgrims.

Telangana State Haj Committee Executive Officer Prof. S A Shukoor called on the pilgrims to show resilience and exhibit patience during the pilgrimage. Telangana State, he said, had been making the best arrangements for Haj pilgrims in the country and would continue to do so. “This year, out of a total Haj Quota of 1,25,000 for the country, Telangana was allotted a quota of 4,066,” he said.

Chairman of the Telangana State Haj Committee Mohammed Masiullah Khan who presided over the meeting. Among those who addressed the training camp were Moulana Abdul Rasheed Talha Nomani and Moulana Abbas Zaki.

Haj Committee members Mohammed Arifuddin and Abu Talha Mohammed Amjad Ali, Dr. Aqeel Hashmi, M.A. Shafee , Abdul Khader and Dr. Aqeel Hashmi were also present.