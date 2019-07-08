Telangana: Winners Foundation reaches out to 3,000 students admitted during Badi Bata

By | Published: 12:44 pm

Sangareddy: Winners Foundation, an NGO founded by BDL-Bhanur employees, took up a programme to support the students, who were admitted to schools during “Badi Bata” programme at 100 tribal Tandas spread across Sangareddy district, by presenting Rs 300 worth school kit to each of 3,000 students. The kit containing school bag, notebooks, pencil box, plate and glass to each of these students. Apart from this, the foundation will also donate play school toys to each of these 100 schools.

Speaking to Telangana Today, President of the Winners Foundation, Arikhepudi Raghu has said that their philanthropic activity will not only support the poor students, the kit and the playschool toys will make them attend the school regularly, which will pave way for their bright future. They have launched the programme by distributing the school kits and play school toys at 13 Primary Schools located in tribal tandas in Moguduampally Mandal in Sangareddy district on last Saturday. They will complete the gigantic task of reaching out to 3,000 students admitted in schools in 100 tribal tandas during Badi Bata programe during the next few days.

Winners Foundation, which was founded seven years ago by BDL-Bhanur employees has been supporting the poor and needy with various programmes. However, Raghu has said that this particular programme gives them immense satisfaction since it will help to change the future of young kids, who had got a great potential. Once the first phase of distribution of kits is completed, the President has said that they will reach out to next 2,500 students in Manoor, Nagulgidda, Zaheerabad,and Kangti Mandals in phased manner

Dy General Manager BDL, Vikram, and employes, Jeevarthnam, Naveen, Jadhav Prakash, Srinivasulu, Sham Sunder, Bhargav, Raju, Reku Singh, Mukesh, Raju, Adi were among those who actively participated in mobilising the fund and distributing them to students. Parents, local representatives, teachers and officials of education department have lauded the efforts of Winners Foundation.

