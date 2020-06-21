Telangana with TechM uses Blockchain technology to break virus chain

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic has made data collection and analysis all the more important in every stage of governance and the State government is using technology to track and trace materials and also to ensure that infection-free supplies are reaching the citizens.

By working with Tech Mahindra, the State government is using Blockchain to track the genuinity of materials like medicines, sanitisers and masks along with ensuring that the essential supplies provided to people in containment zones are infection-free.

Speaking about the initiatives, Tech Mahindra, Global Practice Leader-Blockchain, Rajesh Dhuddu, said, “We are working with the government on different case studies. One such use case is the tagging of jute bags which are being used to provide supplies to people residing in containment zones. Many people were wary about using them as they are recycled bags and could be carriers of the infection. So, the government using our Blockchain technology did a track and trace of the gunny bags wherein each bag was tagged with a token which is then imprinted on the Blockchain. This way, we could replicate the whole journey of the bag in the physical world to the digital world.”

In addition, the IT major is also using its Blockchain to help the government build a Covid-19-related data analytics platform in association with Nasscom. It is also looking at helping the government in combating fake news as well as extending its e-pass tracking platform that it has developed for the telcos to this State.

Not just this State, Dhuddu also said that the company was working on a host of initiatives involving Blockchain to help governments and other participating entities to improve trust among people along with providing a safe platform for data analysis.

Providing another use case, he said that the company is working with telecom companies to issue e-passes to authentic delivery executives who need to deliver goods in red zones or containment zones. “We are using the phone numbers of the delivery executives to check their authenticity to issue passes and also using Blockchain to see to it that they do not deliver in non-authorised zones,” Dhuddu said.

