Telangana withdraws general consent given to all Central agencies including CBI, ED

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:12 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

All the Central agencies including CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments would require prior consent of the State government to conduct any investigation or exercise powers or jurisdiction in Telangana.

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the State government has withdrawn all previous general consents issued to all the Central agencies governed under the Delhi Special Police Establishment to excercise powers and jurisdiction in Telangana with immediate effect.

The government further clarified that the required consent will be issued by the State government on a case to case basis.

Also Read Three BJP agents held with cash trying to buy TRS MLAs in Hyderabad

As a result, all the Central agencies including CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments would require prior consent of the State government to conduct any investigation or exercise powers or jurisdiction in Telangana.