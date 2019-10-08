Telangana witnesses huge growth in farm mechanisation

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Making remarkable progress, Telangana State has recorded about 82 per cent growth in farm mechanisation within five years since it was formed in 2014. The number of tractors alone increased from 1.5 lakh to 2.87 lakh, recording 90 per cent growth during the period, besides a steady growth in farm trailers and harvesters.

The State government, which adopted a holistic approach to ensure overall development of the agriculture sector, has been focusing on farm mechanisation to increase productivity, reduce cost of production and increase extent of land under cultivation. As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the agriculture department officials charted out an action plan and collected mandal-wise data enumerating required agriculture machinery.

Besides providing a subsidy of 75 per cent to SC/ST farmers and 50 per cent to other farmers, the State government has been encouraging farmers to purchase machinery of their requirement and choice. “Awareness camps as well as demonstration workshops on usage of machinery for various purposes, including seed sowing, weed removal and crop cutting, were conducted to encourage farmers purchase farm machinery,” officials of the agriculture department said.

Allocations increased

The State government spent about Rs 110 crore in 2017-18 to promote farm mechanisation and enhanced the allocations to Rs 328.83 crore during previous fiscal of 2018-19. In the current financial year of 2019-20, the government allocated Rs 304.34 crore towards subsidies under farm mechanisation scheme.

Following the efforts of the agriculture department, the population of farm vehicles has increased considerably over last five years. The agricultural vehicular population increased from 2.75 lakh in 2014 to 4.99 lakh in 2019, registering an increase of about 82 per cent with 2.23 lakh additional vehicles. Interestingly, general vehicular population in the State, including farm vehicles, recorded a growth rate of 71.4 per cent during the period from 71.52 lakh to 122.58 lakh (1.22 crore).

While tractor population registered a growth of 90 per cent, number of trailers increased from 1.18 lakh in 2014 to 1.99 lakh in 2019 with a growth rate of 68 per cent. However, number of harvesters has doubled during last five years from 6,431 in 2014 to 12,856 in 2019.

“Unprecedented growth story of farm, construction mechanisation and transport sectors in Telangana State,” Chief Secretary SK Joshi tweeted on Monday in appreciation of growing farm mechanisation. Population of construction equipment also increased from 13,772 in 2014 to 26,508 in 2019 registering a growth of about 92.5 per cent.

