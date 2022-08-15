Telangana witnessing all-round development: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao addressing the gathering after unfurling national flag in Siddipet on Monday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Siddipet was witnessing all-around development during the past eight years.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on 75th Independence Day at Government Degree College in Siddipet on Monday, the Minister said Siddipet town and villages in the district had won multiple awards since it was developed as model villages.

Gone were the days when Siddipet citizens used to travel to Hyderabad for recreation, Rao, however, said that they have reversed the trend by developing Komati Cheruvu, Ranga Nayaka Sagar, Urban Parks and several others across Siddipet.

He said that people from Hyderabad were coming to Siddipet for recreation during the weekends. Rao further said that the temples in Siddipet were also attracting huge amounts of pilgrims as they had given priority for the development of temples. Since they were going to develop Mallanna Sagar, Konda Pochamma Sagar, and other reservoirs into tourist destinations, he said that Siddipet district will emerge as the most sought-after tourist destination. Rao said that the reservoirs have improved agriculture manifold during the past few years.

The Minister said that a huge number of industries have set up their units which had created huge number of employment. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Commissioner of Police N Swetha, MLC Farooq Hussain, MLA Husnabad Vodithela Sathish Kumar, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan, Municipal Chairman K Manjula and others were present.