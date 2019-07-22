Telangana: Woman, accused of killing sons, hangs self in jail

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Sangareddy: A woman inmate of District Jail, Sangareddy committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of the jail’s bathroom on Monday afternoon.

The deceased, Chintala Saroja (24), was accused of killing her two sons, who were aged below ten years, by stabbing and strangulating them to death.

The other inmates, who found her hanging in the bathroom at her barrack in the jail, alerted the jail officials who in turn broke open the bathroom door and rushed Saroja to the government hospital at Sangareddy where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Saroja, wife of Chintala Bhaskar, a driver by profession, allegedly killed her two sons Aryan (5) and Harshavardhan (2) following a quarrel with her husband on May 25 at Ganesh Nagar in Siddipet town. Saroja had turned herself in to police in Karimnagar on the same day and was remanded by a court in Siddipet. Subsequently she was sent to the Sangareddy Jail.

She appeared depressed ever since she was brought here and we also provided counselling to her by the local Sakhi centre. Experts from a Karimnagar based NGO had also counselled her, said the jail officials who launched an inquiry into Saroja’s death.

