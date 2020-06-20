Telangana: Woman and two fishermen save 8 persons from drowning

By | Published: 2:42 pm

Adilabad: The alacrity of a young woman and two fishermen saved the lives of eight women after a country boat capsized in Penganga river near Anthargaon village of Bheempur mandal on Saturday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the country boat capsized due to strong gales and noticing that the boat capsize, the young woman aged around 20 and two fishermen dived into the river to drag the eight women who were travelling in the boat.

All were stated to be safe.

Sources said that four women from Dhanora and four others belonging to Gomutri village of Bheempur mandal were returning to their villages in the country boat after attending the final rites of a relative in Maharashtra. “They were about to reach the banks when the boat capsized. We brought them ashore after we noticed the boat capsized and began sinking,” Santosh Borikar, one of the fishermen told ‘Telangana Today.’ He opined that strong winds were the cause of the accident. Locals informed that country-made boats were widely used for ferrying the passengers.

