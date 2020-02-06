Telangana: Woman delivers baby boy at Medaram jatara

By | Published: 5:49 pm

Mulugu: A woman delivered a baby boy at the make-shift 50-bed hospital at Medaram on Thursday. The woman, identified as Shivani Chavan, wife of Govindha, came from Chouvu village of Pune district in Maharastra on Tuesday for the Sammakka-Sarakka jatara.

The group had darshan and was planning to leave when she developed labour pains prompting the relatives to admit her at the hospital. She delivered the baby at 11.38 am. While Dr M Laxmi Reddy performed a normal delivery, R Swarupa Rani assisted her, DMHO Appaiah said, adding: The boy weighs 3.5 kgs and his health condition is good.”

The couple said they want to name the boy after Jampanna, the legendary character and son of deity Sammakka.

According to District Collector and special officer R V Karnan, the administration has set upa 50-bed hospital, 18 medical camps and 40 camps enroute and drafted 150 doctors and 600 para medical staff for jatara duties.

