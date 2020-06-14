Telangana: Woman gives birth to triplets in Narayanpet

By | Published: 11:17 am

Narayanpet: A woman has given birth to triplets at Narayanpet Government Hospital on Sunday morning. Ananthamma, wife of Rajalingam, resident of Palla Narayanpet, got admitted to the hospital with labour pains on Saturday.

She delivered a female and two male babies at the hospital in the wee hours of Sunday.

All the babies and the new mother were known to be in good condition, according to Dr Ranjith Kumar, Resident Medical Officer, Narayanpet Government Hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .