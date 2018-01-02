Telangana: Woman kills son in Manthani

By | Published: 12:46 pm 12:53 pm

Peddapalli: A youngster who gave himself up to liquor and harassed his family members for money was beaten to death by his mother in Erukalagdem area of Manthani town late on Monday night, police said.

The man, identified as Dinesh (25), second son of Erukala Renuka was consuming liquor at home and quarrelled with his mother Erukala Renuka. The enraged woman picked up a pestle and hit him. Dinesh who sustained a serious head injury died on the spot. Reports said the woman, a widower, had two sons Harish and Dinesh. Dinesh abandoned himself to bad habits and was harassing his family members for money and used to quarrle with everyone in the locality.

After hitting her son, Renuka went to her relatives house. Police have begun investigations.