Telangana: Woman pushes children into tank, drops idea of suicide

By | Published: 10:19 am

Suryapet: It’s a case of murder-suicide bid going awry, with the woman dropping the idea of ending life in the last moment, but after pushing her two children into the tank. Both children drowned and one of the bodies was recovered by herself, while search is on to fish out the other.

This bizarre story unfolded with the woman Nagamani and her husband Prashanth Kumar quarrelled with each other on some issue on Sunday night. In a fit of rage, Nagamani decided to end her life and took her her children Harshavardhan (6) and Jyothi Madhavi (9) to Saddala Cheruvu, about 1.5 km away from her house, police said quoting the initial reports.

Prashanth Kumar, stated to be inebriated at the time remained at home.

On reaching the tank, Nagamani was stated to have pushed her two children into it, but just before she jumped into it, changed her mind. Taken by remorse, she began searching for her children and found the body of her son Harshavardhan, she told police later. She kept searching for her daughter, but could not find her, she told the incredulous police and villagers.

Villagers who went to the tank bund noticed the distraught woman along with the body of her son and questioned her and called in the police. Nagamani maintained that she had searched for her daughter in vain.

Nagamani, native of Singireddypalem of Penpahad mandal married Prashanth Kumar, of Hyderabad in 2006. The couple was living in a rented house in Suryapet an Prashanth works in a scrap shop.

Police investigation is on.

