Telangana: Woman social worker takes up novel job  to help MGM hospital

Published: 3:43 pm

Warangal: To highlight the issue of shortage of equipment at the State-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) and to earn money for buying the equipment, Md Yakubee, a social worker who runs the Sahrudaya Old Age Home in the city, has launched a special initiative to contribute towards development of the hospital.

As a part of this, she is going to work for 30 days in different roles and contribute the proceeds earned through these jobs towards purchase of equipment for the hospital.

Yakubee donned the role of a shoe repairer at University Arts and Science College, Subedari, in Hanamkonda, polishing shoe and stitching foot wear as she wants to buy a ventilator machine and donate it to the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that he was disturbed by the situation at the hospital where the people were suffering due to the lack of facilities. “There are no ventilators at the hospital which is the biggest government hospital in north Telangana. People from erstwhile Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Khammam districts visit the hospital regularly. Several departments including the cardiology ward and paediatric ward are facing troubles. Those in the waiting queue have to stand in line under the sun due to lack of tin roof sheds,” she said asserting that she decided to something for the hospital after looking at the situation.

“Instead of thinking what I am receiving from the society, one must think what I can do for the society. With that motto, I have taken up this job. As hundreds of people visit the hospital every day, I feel it is my duty to do something about the situation here. This would also become an eye opener for the government,” Yakubee said and added that the government should respond at the earliest and provide quality services to the patients by improving the facilities.

