Telangana: Woman, son set ablaze by unidentified miscreants

By | Published: 10:35 am

Sangareddy: Some unidentified miscreants have set a 28-year-old-woman and his four-year-old son ablaze at her residence at Kasarguthi village of Nagulgidda Mandal in Sangareddy district during the intervening hours of Wednesday and Thursday. They were burnt to death.

The deceased were identified as Kavitha (28) and her son Dinesh (4). The Police were suspecting that they were beaten up before they were set on fire. The Police are suspecting the hand of close family members in the murder of the woman and son. A case was registered and the inquiry is on.

