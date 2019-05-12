Telangana woman struggles for husband’s release from Saudi Jail

By | Published: 1:06 am

Jeddah: With dreams of making it big, lakhs of Indians, a significant number of them Telangana youth, make their way to the Gulf countries. All of them want to strike it rich and provide a decent life to their families back home.

However, not all who reach the Arabian deserts lead their lives as planned. Some of them are caught in circumstances that make them violators of visa laws. Subsequently, some of them get involved in minor crimes and end up in jails, and seek help from Indian diplomatic missions and also community philanthropist for their release. Once such person is 38-year-old Abdul Jubair, who completed his jail sentence but is still waiting to be released.

A native of Morthad in Nizamabad district, he was maintaining a tractor business back home but accumulated losses and fell into a debt trap. To repay the debts, he borrowed money again to try his luck in Gulf like many of his villagers, and landed in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

He joined as a house driver in a small town called Bagha in Hail province of Central Saudi Arabia. However, he did not find a consistent job with the Kafl (employer) not paying him salary for a year.

There were some differences between Jubair and his Kafil, finally former had run away and reached 1,000 km away to Eastern Province. Dammam headquartered Eastern Province is houses world largest oil refinery and numerous construction projects, where thousands of unskilled labours from Telangana work.

Finding regular job is not easy task for Jubair either in Dammam as fall of oil prices hit construction projects where persons like him struggle to find any job for even mere survival.

Jubair was declared absconder by Kafil, he was not able to renew Iqama thus became he is offender of law of land.

To come out Iqama issue, he had obtained a forged iqama to boost job prospects at construction sites.

He was arrested during a routine check on January 25, last year in Eastern Province and was shifted to Hail where his Kafil registered a case against him.

Since then, Jubair is put in Hail jail, though his term for forgery was over, he remains languishing in prison as he is unable to pay Kafil amount. The court in Bagha has ordered Jubair to pay SR. 7500 to his Kafil, for visa.

Back home, Jubair’s wife 28-year old Sharifa along with three children is struggling for survival in rented house in nearby town Arumur.

“My younger daughter Hania was a three-day infant when my husband left for Saudi Arabia, now she is 8 years old and asks frequently about her father,” Sharifa, told Telangana Today over phone.

