Telangana: Woman’s body, face disfigured, found under culvert in Chevella

By | Published: 10:05 am

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified woman, aged around 25 years, was found at an isolated spot in Chevella in Ranga Reddy district early on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman, clad in a green saree, was found under the culvert at Tangadapally village in Chevella mandal around 7.30 a.m.

Locals who notice the body alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took up investigation.

“The assailants killed the woman after throwing a boulder on her head to disfigure the face. Whether the woman was sexually assaulted or not will be known after the postmortem examination,” said Balakrishna, Inspector, Chevella.

The police are contacting police stations in the neighbouring districts to find if any woman was reported missing.

A CLUES team and dog squad were rushed to the spot.

