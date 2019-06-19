Telangana: Woman’s throat slit, husband’s role suspected in Murder

By | Published: 12:40 pm

Suryapet: A married woman was brutally murdered by slitting her throat with a knife at Kesaram village of Suryapet mandal on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Bayya Ramanamma (35), who was wife of Veeraiah. She has slept open place on the premises of her house on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, the neighbors found her lying dead in the bed.

As her husband was missing, the villagers suspected that Veeraiah might have killed his wife. Suryapet Rural police were reached the place and took up investigation.

