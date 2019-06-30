Telangana: Four women crushed to death as truck rams into hotel

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Bhadrachalam: Four women were crushed to death when a truck driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a roadside hotel at Chatti village, 35 km from here, in Chintur mandal in East Godavari district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, the deceased hailed from Kamarajpad village of Sukuma district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and were watching television while having tea at the hotel when the incident took place on Saturday night.

The speeding truck, going towards Bhadrachalam from Kunta in Chhattisgarh, was said to have lost control while negotiating a curve at Chatti cross roads and ran straight into the hotel killing the women.

The deceased were identified as Soyam Kamala (20), Soyam Jogi (35), Mucchika Chukkamma (22) who were killed on the spot and Subbamma (30) who died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In the incident, Subbamma’s four year old son who was playing at the hotel while his mother was having tea had a miraculous escape. The locals who found the boy crying in pain caused by injuries took him to hospital where his mother died while undergoing treatment.

In all, there were 11 women from Kamarajpad village when the incident took place. They came to Chatti to get oil extracted from Mahuwa flowers (Vippa Puvvu) at an oil mill. The others who saw the truck racing towards the hotel managed to escape.

The truck driver and cleaner who suffered injuries were shifted to local hospital for treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.