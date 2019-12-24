Telangana women farmers float company

By | Published: 12:35 am 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Setting an example for others, women farmers from Telangana State have floated a company ‘Benishan’ to procure and sell their produce in association with Farmer Producers Organisations (FPO) and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP). Ministers S Niranjan Reddy and Errabelli Dayakar Rao launched the company at a function here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan Reddy said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s novel initiatives have turned agriculture into a profitable profession in the State. He said besides implementing schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, the State government was providing free power, irrigation facility and also making efforts for remunerative price to farmers. “Women farmers have gone a step further and established Benishan to ensure remunerative price for farmers as well as earn good income for themselves,” he said.

The Minister suggested that Benishan must diversify and expand its products from fruits and vegetables to meat and cattle among others. He pointed out that due to lack of proper marketing system, farmers were suffering losses despite having quality farm produce and Benishan can play the much-needed role of a facilitator. He said women farmers must ensure quality and unadultered products to consumers, to make a place for themselves in the competitive market.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao said SERP was playing a vital role in empowerment of women in rural areas through its numerous activities including providing support to FPOs in the State. He explained that the Rural Development department was purchasing farm equipment and providing them to farmers on a rental basis with the help of farmers’ cooperative groups in villages. “We are making progress in strengthening the farmers in the State in a phased manner. We conducted crop analysis in 1,928 villages, besides forming 4,139 FPOs comprising 66,116 farmers. Now, we have formed about 17 FPO companies with an investment of Rs 7.85 crore to strengthen them further,” he added.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha and others were present.

