Telangana women lose while men win in Basketball Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:48 pm 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: Last year’s runners-up Telangana went down tamely to Delhi 43-85 in the Group B women’s match in Level 1 of the 68th Senior National Basketball Championship in Chennai on Thursday. The winners led 42-19 at half-time.

However, the Telangana men recorded their second successive win when they humbled Jammu & Kashmir 70-57 in Group D match of Level 2 after leading 32-29 at the interval.

In the women’s match, Fathima Singh, wife of Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma, stole the show by netting in 20 points while Raspreet Singh scored 17 points. For TS women, D Manasa (14) and Rachana Silveri (12) played a valiant game.

The TS men had to encounter a tough first half before taking control of the match in the second half. Visu Palani top scored with 31 points for Telangana while Sri Ganeesh Patil and Prudhvishwar Reddy scored 13 and 10 points respectively.

Karnataka men caused a major upset, beating defending champion Uttarakhand 85-83 in a nail-biting Group ‘A’ match in Level 1.

Arvind led the way for Karnataka with 35 points while Yadwinder (33) did the bulk of the scoring for the holders.

Karnataka trailed 17-24 in the first quarter before picking up steam in the next, to gain an eight-point advantage. They nosed ahead with another good performance in the third quarter.In another match, Rajasthan defeated Kerala 87-72.

The Karnataka women didn’t lag behind their male counterparts and produced a shock result of their own, stunning holders Kerala 70-67 in a close game in Group A. Priyanka was the top-scorer for the winning team, netting 20 points.

The strong Indian Railways women’s team came up with a dominant performance to beat Maharashtra 98-47.

Results: Men : Level 1: Group ‘A’: Rajasthan 87 bt Kerala 72; Karnataka 85 bt Uttarakhand 83.

Level 2: Group C: Services 87 bt Goa 26; Chattisgarh 45 beat Sikkim 19. Group D: Telangana 70 (Visu Palani 31, Sri Ganesh Patil 13, Prudhvishwar Reddy 10) bt Jammu & Kashmir 57. Group F: West Bengal 54 bt Maharashtra 49. Group D: Delhi 68 bt Andhra Pradesh 50.

Women: Level 1 : Group A: Karnataka 70 bt Kerala 67. Group B: Delhi 85 (Fathima Singh 20, Raspreet Sidhu 17) bt Telangana 43 (D Manasa 14, Rachana Singh 12). Indian Railways 98 bt Maharashtra 47.

Level 2: Group C: Uttar Pradesh 59 bt Gujarat 30.