Telangana women up the Bathukamma spirit in Gulf

Jeddah: The enthusiasm of Telangana women for Bathukamma at home does not come as a surprise, but the same among those thousands of kilometres away, at stadiums and convention halls in the Gulf, has dropped many jaws.

Given the current volatile job market, many NRIs were returning home for economic reasons, but the womenfolk of Telangana were out in full strength to celebrate Bathukamma. The city emirate of Dubai, once again took the lead in celebrating the festival as two Telangana NRI organisations competed with each other.

Telangana women from various walks of life ushered in Bathukamma at Shaikh Mokhtoum Stadium, a popular football stadium in Dubai, on Friday evening. Dressed in silk sarees, they carried flamboyant flower stacks on their heads as a mark of respect to Maha Gouri, who is revered as a life-giver and symbolise womanhood, in Telangana folklore.

Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association (GTWCA), the oldest Telangana NRI organisation in Duai, conducted the festival. Sarita Reddy of Warangal, Jyoti of Peddapalli and Deepika of Dharmapur in Jagtial district played a crucial role in organising the event. Telangana folksinger Saichand enthralled the audience.

ETCA, another Telangana NRI organisation in Dubai, also held a similar event, which was attended by the MLA and chairman of Telangana Cultural Council. In Abu Dhabi, religious fervour and gaiety marked the festival organised by Telangana Association of Abu Dhabi. In Oman, Indian Ambassador Munu Mahawar commended the NRIs for their enthusiasm in celebrating the cultural event. He was the chief guest for the festival on Friday evening in Gala, Muscat. The Ambassador was felicitated by Indian Social Club’s Telangana wing president Ganesh.

At two other places in Oman, former CBI Joint Director J Laximnarayana was chief guest for the event. The tiny island country of Bahrain also witnessed great enthusiasm with Telangana families turning up the festival in large numbers, according to oganisers. Telangana Jagruthi conducted the festival in capital Manana where many young women, decked up in traditionally attire, arrived with their flamboyant flower stacks and spent the entire day celebrating Bathukamma. Mohini Bhatia, Indian diplomat, also attended the floral festival as chief guest, while the event was presided by Ch. Hariprasad and supported by Nagana Srinivas, Prabhaker and others.

