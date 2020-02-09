Telangana worker dies in Saudi after prolonged illness

By | Published: 12:41 am

Jeddah: A poor Telangana worker died under tragic circumstances in Saudi Arabia. The 55-year-old Mohammed Amjad, a native of Raikal mandal in Jagitial district, who was ailing for last three months, passed away in the Desert Kingdom as his last plea to return home went in vain. He was buried in Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday away from friends and family.

Amjad was doing menial jobs in Afif, a small town in central province of Saudi Arabia for the last 30 years. His employer had failed to renew his ‘Iqama’ (it is a legal residency permit that allows expats to live and work in Saudi Arabia), because of which he became an illegal resident of the country, according to his friends. He had difficulty in finding a new job and his health also started to fail.

The NRI worker had pleaded before slipping into an unconscious state that he wanted to breath his last at home. His family members and friends struggled to take him back to Telangana. Leaving their jobs, they travelled hundreds of kilometres to help him with their limited resources. Amjad’s plight was published by ‘Telangana Today’ when he was alive.

Amjad fell sick and was rushed to a hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple complications, which required prolonged treatment. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Riyadh, 500 km away from his place, for better treatment where he passed away. In Riyadh, noted Telangana activist Mohammed Abdul Jabbar coordinated with authorities concerned and completed last rites of the worker.

It was not easy to repatriate Amjad like others as his ‘Iqama’ had expired and he was barred from travelling. Apart of that, his health condition did not allow him to travel.

For the tiny Telangana expatriate community, most of whom are illiterates, that live in the town and work in remote areas, it is not easy to visit the embassy which is faraway and they are not aware whom to approach and what is the procedure to do it.

