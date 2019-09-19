Telangana working on giving cops breaks from work, says KCR

By | Published: 6:54 pm 6:59 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said the government was working on evolving a system that will ensure police personnel in the State get breaks from work.

Intervening during the Question Hour and answering a supplementary question, the Chief Minister said the government examined a proposal for instituting weekly offs for the police department but that was found to be unworkable.

The Director General of Police, the Chief Minister said, was examining the best possible way to provide breaks that can ensure some relief from the highly stressful work that police personnel perform.

“This is a justifiable question. It is only in namesake that their duties are meant for eight hours at a time. They are on duty every day and night. Anyone who works under such stress levels cannot work effectively for long. Society should not condone such high levels of stress at work,” the Chief Minster said.

He also said that the Telangana government was the only one in the country that pays home guards Rs 20,000 a month, the highest in India.

Chandrashekhar Rao complimented the police for the peaceful Ganesh Nimmajjanam procession earlier this month and said it was not an easy achievement to do so year after year. Hyderabad, he said, has a great future. “It is an affectionate society and welcoming.”

On the under construction police command control centre in the city, he said the facility represents a fusion of technologies. “Though it is called the police command control centre, it is much more than that. Every government department will have space in it. It should be ready by this December or January next,” he said, adding that officials at the centre will be able to monitor happenings live, take steps for immediate intervention in times of natural disasters or for providing relief efforts.

