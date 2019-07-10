Telangana working on new export strategy

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State is now working on a new export strategy. This will work to bring granite, processed food, gems and jewellery, engineering products and handicrafts among other sectors that it has identified as having export potential back into focus, said a top official.

“Telangana is now among the top five exporters in the country. This includes IT services exports also. If you take only merchandise exports, we find a place in the top ten exporting States. Now, the focus is on growing in these segments through the respective medium, small and micro industries,” said Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

In line with this agenda, the State Government will look to plug infrastructure gaps. It will look to tap in to the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) of the Ministry of Commerce, which supports infrastructure projects as part of the its mandate to enhance export opportunities, the official said.

“We are identifying such infrastructure projects. Some proposals have come to us. For instance, at Chottuppal in Nalgonda, there are many pharma companies that are into export. However, they do not have a common effluent treatment facility. As a result, some of the products they are making are not in the export basket. In case of granite, the quarries are in remote areas. Roads needed to bring the granite to market are lacking,” he said about the kind of efforts that will be needed.

The new policy is being worked together with trade promotion body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). The FIEO team is currently touring Warangal and Karimnagar to understand problems the MSME clusters are facing. The inputs given from the district field visits will be considered before finalising the export strategy, Ranjan said.

“Telangana has many MSMEs which are exporting. They have developed and refined technologies and products. A few of them have done good job in defence, aerospace and renewable energy segments. We have moved into the top three States for defence products. IT and pharma segments have always been strongholds of Telangana. IT exports are happening on their momentum. Granite is a key export from the State accounting for about 70 per cent of the total granite exports from the country. MSMEs are part of the valuechain,” he said adding that export correlate with better efficiency and adherence to quality and delivery schedules.

“We hope that more MSMEs will tap the emerging opportunities in facilities like Pharma City, Medical Devices Park and Genome Valley 2.0 in the making,” Ranjan said.

There are several handicrafts in the State. “We will work with the trade promotion councils to get handicrafts from TS included in the export basket,” he said at a meeting on ‘Export Opportunities for MSMEs’ event organised by CII.

