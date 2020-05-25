Telangana yet to decide on Schools reopen date

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: The State government is yet to take a decision on reopening of schools for the academic year 2020-21.

The schools usually reopen after the summer break in the second week of June. So far, there is no word on the reopening of schools.

“Given the prevailing situation, the State government has to take a policy decision on reopening of schools. We are awaiting guidelines of the National Council of Educational Research and Training on the reopening and the government may take a decision once the guidelines are out,” a senior official said.

