Telangana yet to get rape investigation kits

Hyderabad: The State is yet to receive sexual assault evidence collection kits or rape investigation kits to collect semen and blood samples to aid investigating officers in ensuring conviction to those involved in such offences. The kits were supposed to be supplied by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Responding to a question raised in the Lok Sabha a few days ago, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said Rs 91.34 lakh was approved for the procurement of kits for States and Union Territories since 2018. Of this, Rs 71.60 lakh was utilised as on October 31 this year while 3,120 kits were distributed, including 87 to Telangana. As on November 11, over 6,053 investigators, prosecutors and medical officers have been trained on handling forensic evidence in sexual assault cases and use of these kits that will help in getting evidence in rape cases.

Each kit will have a set of test tubes and bottles along with information about the specifications to be followed while collecting samples. But most Obstetrics and Gynaecology departments of government hospitals in Telangana have not got these kits.

A few months ago, a meeting was also conducted to explain in detail about the use of these kits. A training session was also organised. Since then, there has been no information about the kits. “As of now, we are following the existing procedure for evidence collection as we have not received any kit from the Central government,” a gynaecologist said.

Osmania General Hospital (OGH) retired Head of the Department (Forensic) M Narayana Reddy said the crucial aspect in collecting evidence in a sexual assault case is that the doctors should wear masks to cover nose and mouth and hands with sterile surgical gloves to prevent their DNA from entering the samples after sneezing. At the same time, the samples should not be exposed to the sun or air. Priority should be given to precautionary measures to be taken while collecting samples to ensure proper evidence against the culprit who committed the crime.

Officials of the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory said it would take a minimum of 30 days to get the report after getting samples from the police. Depending upon the sensitivity of the case, forensic experts might take more time for the report.

