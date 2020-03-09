Telangana — young and dynamic

By | Published: 1:15 am 1:16 am

Hyderabad: Despite being the youngest State in the country, Telangana has demonstrated rapid growth. This was stated in the Socio Economic Outlook for the year 2020, unveiled by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on the sidelines of Budget presentation on Sunday.

This can be attributed to a number of initiatives that the Government has taken in areas such as agriculture, animal husbandry, electricity, industries, infrastructure, and a host of others. In addition, urbanization has also contributed to the economic development of Telangana. About 38.8% of the state’s population resides in urban areas and this number is expected to be much higher in 2019-20.

Ranga Reddy tops in District Domestic Product

Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP), the sum of the economic value of all final goods and services produced within the geographical boundaries of the district, helps in understanding regional imbalances and there by taking corrective action through the process of decentralized planning. The GDDP also confirms the prominence of service sector in the development of the State.

The estimates of GDDP and Per Capita Income of districts for the year 2018-19 shows that Rangareddy (Rs.1,73,143 Crore) and Hyderabad (Rs.1,67,231 Crore) have the highest GDDP estimates, and Mulugu (Rs. 5,934 Cr) has the lowest among the districts in the state. Per-capita income is the highest in Rangareddy (Rs.5,78,978) and Hyderabad (Rs. 3,57,287) and lowest in Narayanpet (Rs. 98,220) district.

Sectors that contribute to Telangana’s growth

Going by the GVA (Gross Value Added) estimates produced in the State, the primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors contribute to 18.6%, 16.2%, and 65.2% of the total GSVA, respectively. According to the advance estimates for the year 2019-20, of the 18.6% share of the primary sector, the major contributors are the livestock, crops, and mining and quarrying sub-sectors, contributing 7.6%, 6.9%, and 3.1%, respectively. Within the 16.2% share of the secondary sector, the biggest contributor is manufacturing which contributes around 10.6% share – a good sign for employment generation. Other significant contributors to the sector are construction (4%) and Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and Other Utilities (1.6%). Finally, the major contributors in the tertiary sector are Real Estate (22.2%), Trade and Repair services and Hotels & Restaurants (16.3%), Other Services (10%), and Financial Services (5.8%).

Between 2011-12 to 2019-20, the shares of the primary and secondary sector have fallen, and this has been compensated by the Service sector.

Food crops and Fruits top in Agriculture

In 2018-19 the net sown area in Telangana was 46.6 lakh hectares. Food crops are cultivated on 61.2% of the gross sown area but this share has been on the decline. Paddy, maize and cotton were the most highly cultivated crops in 2018-19, and the share of cotton has been on the rise The GVA share of crops has been declining, whereas GVA share of livestock has been on the rise.

Horticulture has been identified as a focus area in the state, and in 2018-19 an area of 12.40 lakh acres was cultivated to produce 71.52 lakh Metric Tons. The key production trends are : An area of 4.42 lakh acres was cultivated to produce 25.69 lakh MT of fruits, nationally, the state ranks 8th in total fruit production, 3rd in terms of land cultivated for fruits, and leads the country in turmeric cultivation.

Industry

According to the Annual Survey of Industries 2016-17, there is significant growth in the registration of new industrial units in Telangana: total number of working manufacturing units in the state grew from 7,729 in 2009-10 to 12,476 in 2016-17, an increase of 61%. Production value has also increased from Rs.2,03,547crore in 2015-16 to Rs.2,24,348 crore in 2016-17, a 10.22% in just one year. The Total Gross Value Added (GVA) of manufacturing units in the state saw growth of 13.9% from 2014 to 2017, surpassing the all-India average for GVA growth of 8.3% during the same period. Likewise, employment in industry in Telangana grew by 6.0% from 2014 to 2017, as compared to the all-India average of 3.6%.

Services

The share of services in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased significantly from 57 percent in 2013-14 to 65 percent in 2019-20. Growth in services has largely been fuelled by IT and business services. The state holds a leading position in IT and ITeS in the country in terms of production and exports.

Infrastructure

Telangana’s projects in irrigation have become the subject of several case studies globally. Through initiatives such as the Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, the State is creating a solid base for enhancing farmer incomes sustainably over the coming decades, while providing a high quality of living for its citizens through excellent facilities for basic services (power, water, sanitation and connectivity). Even in other infrastructural sectors, the State has been creating benchmarks through its innovative initiatives such as the 2bhk program (for housing) and its strong performance in National initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

Palle Pragathi

The Government of Telangana has placed the development and good governance of its Gram Panchayats as one of its highest priorities. The Panchayat Raj Act 2018 has been given momentum through two rounds of the Palle Pragathi program. The Palle Pragathi program targets improvements in planning, service delivery, financial performance and responsiveness of Gram Panchayats across the State on Mission mode.

Urban Development

The Municipalities Act 2019 has created a solid ground for planned development of ULBs in the State through a robustly defined institutional structure, clear allocation of roles and responsibilities and commensurate powers and resources, as well as a transparent accountability mechanism across levels. Pattana Pragathi” has been launched from February 24 , 2020 focusing on sanitation, green plan, power supply and town level action plans for market places, green spaces and street vendors. Pattana Pragathi will be executed on Mission mode.

Health

Initiatives in the past 6 years have been focused on improving the reproductive and child healthcare services. As a result the current Maternal Mortality Ratio has reduced from 92 in 2013 to 76 in 2017. Moreover, the introduction of “KCR KIT” has tremendously increased the institutional deliveries in public institutions from 31% to 60%. The Infant Mortality Rate has steadily declined from 34 in the year 2014 to 29 in the year 2017 and Under-5 Mortality Rate decreased from 40 in the year 2014 to 32 in the year 2017.

Under Aarogyasri Scheme during the year 2019-20 a total of 2,46,912 therapies were covered through Aarogyasri, out of which 1,63,799 are in private hospitals and 83,113 are in Government Hospitals with a total cost of Rs.577.44 crores.

Education

Approximately 70% of schools in Telangana are run by government catering to approximately 27 lakh students. Telangana, as a newly formed state, has made significant advancements in quality education for children, adolescents, and many adults from a wide-cross section of society, including added emphasis on implementation of Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. It has now committed to achieving total literacy.

Welfare

The prime objective in the welfare arena is to ensure that there is no deprived community in the state. To improve food security, 6 kg fine rice per head per family is supplied through the Public Distribution System. It has enhanced the amounts under Aasara Pensions programmes. Government has embarked on Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak and significantly enhanced the amount to Rs. 1,00,016 to eligible beneficiaries from the ST, SC, BC and Economically Backward Classes communities.

Forestry and Environment

The Telangana government has initiated an ambitious programme – “Telangana Ku Haritha Haram ”, to plant about 230 crore seedlings and to increase the green cover from the present 24 percent to 33 percent of the total geographical area of the State in a phased manner. 38.18 crore seedlings have been planted during 2019 ,out of which 31.79 crore seedlings have been geo-tagged.

The government is also promoting urban forestry. 32 urban forest parks have been completed and are open to public, work is in progress at 46 locations. In order to protect and conserve the rich biodiversity of Telangana, the government has declared a network of 12 protected areas which include 9 wildlife sanctuaries and 3 national parks covering an area of 5692.48 sq. kms.

