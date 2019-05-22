Telangana youth conquers Mt. Everest

By | Published: 10:30 am 10:34 am

Vikarabad: A farmer’s son from Telangana, Gunathala Tirupathi Reddy, a native of Yellakonda village of Nawabpet Mandal, has scaled Mount Everest on Wednesday early morning.

In a chat with Telangana Today, Shekarbabu Bachenaplly, seasoned mountaineer from Telangana and founder of Transcend Adventures Mountaineering and Trekking Services, has confirmed that Tirupathi Reddy (24) has reached the summit.

Sherpa guide, Pemba Dorje guided Tirupathi Reddy to Summit.

Since his father is a small farmer, Tirupathi Reddy had sought the support of the philanthropists to raise money to realise his dream. Philanthropists have generously donated Rs 15 lakhs to him. As he needed Rs 30 lakhs in total, Reddy’s father Gopal Reddy has pledged his agriculture land to borrow to meet the expenses of his son’s mountaineering journey.

Former Sarpanch of Shankarpally, Athmalingam (Rs 10 lakh, Winners Foundation-BDL (Rs 2 lakh) and several others have also helped him. Arikepudi Raghu, Presidnet of Winners Foundation, has praised Tirupathi Reddy for his grit and determination. Though he hails from a humble family, Raghu has said Reddy always confident of achieving his dream. Tirupathi Reddy used to drive an auto to eke out a livelihood.