Telangana youth who died paragliding cremated

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The body of the 25-year-old physiotherapist from Nagole, L Chandrasekhar Reddy, who met a tragic end on Saturday while paragliding at Shanag in Manali of Himachal Pradesh, reached Hyderabad on Monday.

His family completed the last rites in the evening. Chandrasekhar Reddy, hailing from Kottapalli village in Nandyal of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, was settled in Mohan Nagar of Nagole with his family. He was working as a physiotherapist in the ECIL branch of Srikar Hospital for the last 10 months.

Reddy along with his house owner’s son Vishal and two others went to Manali on Thursday. While paragliding, Reddy fell after a wire snapped. While he died in the spot, his pilot, Ramachandram, escaped with injuries.

