Telangana: Youth drowns in Nagarjuna Sagar project left canal

Nalgonda: A youth drowned in the Left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project at Jagyathana, a hamlet of Dondavarigudem village in the district on Sunday afternoon.

Manideep, a BTech graduate and a native of Machilipatnam, came to Dondavarigudem village to attend the marriage ceremony of his friend’s sister.

He went for bath in the Left Canal of the project at Jagyathana and slipped into the water and drowned. Passers-by tried to save him, but in vain.

Villagers and the Miryalaguda police found his body few meters away from the spot. Body was shifted to Area hospital at Miryalaguda for postmortem.