Telangana youth lands in trouble in Saudi over spitting on shopping trolley

Jeddah: In a bizarre incident, a Telangana NRI, who is reportedly a Covid-19 patient, landed in trouble in Saudi Arabia for allegedly spitting on a shopping trolley in a supermarket. The incident caused an uproar in the Kingdom as many suspected that it was a deliberate attempt to spread the pandemic.

The youth is from Janagaon district working in a contracting company, and engaged in sewage piping in Baljarushi, a small town of Al Baha province, 415 km from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for the past few years. The NRI was on vacation and returned to the Kingdom a month ago. Recently, he visited a leading supermarket in the town where he was spotted by some locals for allegedly spitting on a shopping trolley. The police rushed to the spot and he was shifted to a hospital where he was declared Covid-19 positive. The Municipal authorities destroyed the food and other goods in the shelves where the NRI had passed-by or touched, based on footage of surveillance cameras, according to local municipal officials. It is believed that the cost of destroyed good was 1.4 million Riyals equivalent to Rs 34 lakhs.

The shoppers, who had visited the market at that time, and the employees of the market have been medically checked at the Prince Mashari Hospital in the town. The case details were revealed by Baljarushi Governor Ghalib Abukhashim in a popular news channel show, Gulf Rotana.

The authorities also isolated 47 other people, mostly his colleagues, for two weeks and 44 of them were discharged on Wednesday after they tested negative. Three others are under medical observation, say health authorities.

Earlier, public prosecution said that it was investigating the case. If it is proven to be a deliberate act to spread coronavirus, then serious charges including murder would be framed against the youth.

“It was discharge of squeezing secretion after cough, in hasty manner the NRI rubbed the hands to trolley which he was holding”, said sources from the town. It was not deliberate attempt as he himself was not aware that being affected with COVID-19, they added. The worker was discharged from hospital and placed in quarantine, they told.

His friends have been anxiously waiting for not only release from quarantine but also from any punitive action since Saudi judicial provides fair justice.

