Telangana: Youth organisations urge Guinness to create largest bribe category

Warangal Urban: The the Youth for Anti-Corruption (YAC), Hyderabad, and Warangal-based JWALA, an Anti-Corruption organisation have urged the publishers of the Guinness World Records to create a category on corruption for the “Largest bribe received by an individual government employee (single attempt).”

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sunkari Prashanth, founder of JWALA, said they urged the Guinness World Records for the new category after Keesara Tahsildhar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore from a citizen.

Responding to this, the management of Guinness said: “If you can’t find the record that you want to attempt, then you can suggest a new record title by choosing ‘Apply for a new record title’. An administration fee applies to applications for new record titles.” It can take up to 12 weeks for applications to be reviewed by Guinness.

Prashanth said they had also received a call from the Guinness Records officials that their application would be examined.

YAC founder Rajendra Palnati and JWALA founder Sunkari Prashanth said that there was a need for building a culture of zero tolerance against corruption. “Undoubtedly, this is the biggest ever catch,” they said.

