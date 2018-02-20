Telangana youth set to test skills in Antarctica

By | Published: 12:17 am 1:06 am

Hyderabad: City-based entrepreneur and engineer Vijay Raghav Varada is all set to fly to Antarctica, where he hopes to evaluate the performance of his latest innovation, a 3D Printable Vertical Wind Turbine that generates renewable energy.

The 25-year-old Vijay had earlier hit headlines with his friends when they set up the 3D printing firm Fracktal Works in Bengaluru, and also when he earned international accolades for developing a Braille keypad ‘Tipo’, which helps the visually impaired use smartphones better.

Now, he is among a group of 110 students and scientists from across the globe to join the International Antarctic Expedition organised by Climate Force 2041 from February 25.

The two-week international programme aims at incubating a future generation of change-makers with up-to-date climate change training and sustainability education.

For Vijay, gates to the expedition were opened when he designed a tri-coloured vertical wind turbine in December 2017. The turbine, which generates 50 watts of power, will have its performance evaluated during the expedition to Antarctica.

A resident of Vayupuri in Secunderabad, the mechatronics engineer from MIT Manipal and CEO of Fracktal Works, says he is on a mission to empower a positive change in the world through art, design, and technology for sustainable, exponential development and progress.

“The objective of the wind turbine is to get more people engaged in renewable energy for use in homes and communities. By involving the students and engineers in the 3D Printable Vertical Wind Turbine project, they will help tweak it to an advanced level,” he says.

The expedition would also give an opportunity to learn from experts on the subject of climate change as well as prepare himself to be in a position to create an impact back home, he adds.

The wind turbine can charge a laptop and mobile phone. He spent nearly two months to design it and then assembled it in one week at the cost of Rs.15,000. Depending on the wind, the turbine can generate up to 200 watts, he says.