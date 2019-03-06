Telangana: Zilla Parishad chairperson posts reserved

By | Published: 1:34 am

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Panchayat Raj Neetu Kumari Prasad on Wednesday issued a notification reserving the Chairperson posts of four Zilla Parishads for STs, six each for the SCs and BCs.

Fifty percent of the total 22 zilla parishad Chairperson posts have been reserved for women. Elections for the ZPTCs, MPTCs and Zilla Parishads, are due in the State and will be conducted soon.

The reservation of the office of the Chairpersons for women was decided by drawing lots in the presence of the representatives of the political parties as per the provisions of the TS Panchayati Raj Act 2018.

Four ZP Chairperson post reserved for ST candidates are Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Adilabad and Kumurambheem Asifabad.

The ZP Chairman posts reserved for SCs are Mancherial, Warangal Urban, Karimnagar, Nagarkurnool, Jayshankar Bhupalpalli and Khammam.

Those reserved for the BCs are Peddapalli, Narayanpet, Jagiatial, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medak and Kamareddy.

The ZP Chairperson posts reserved for women are in Mahabubabad and Komarambheem Asifabad (ST woman), Mancherial, Karimnagar and Jayshankar Bhupalpalli (SC woman), Jogulamba Gadwal, Medak and Kama Reddy (BC women).

Zilla Prishad Chairperson posts reserved for women in the general category (UR) are Siddipet, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Nirmal, Warangal rural, Vikarabad, Rangareddy and Suryapet.