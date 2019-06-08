Telangana ZP Polls: Women techies to work for rural people

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:11 pm

Bhupalpally/Mahabubabad: Venturing out of the software profession, two women techies, who were elected chairpersons on Saturday, are set to lead Zilla Parishads, thanks to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for fielding the well-educated people as its party nominees.

Quitting a lucrative job in the Infosys, Jakku Sriharshini entered the politics and won Kataram Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) as the TRS candidate and subsequently got elected ZP chairperson of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Her husband, Rakesh, is known to the locals as a TRS student wing leader. Daughter of Kovvuri Rajanarsu and Anuradha and hailing from Godavarikhani town, Sriharshini completed her BTech from G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, Hyderabad, and secured the job in Infosys with an annual package of Rs 7.20 lakh. However, she left the job to follow the footsteps of her husband who has been in politics.

“I would like to continue in politics as it would help me serve people. My educational background will definitely help me serve them in a better way,” Sriharshini said.

Meanwhile, Angothu Bindu, a BTech graduate from CVR College of Engineering, won the Bayyaram ZPTC as the TRS nominee. She was later elected the chairperson of the Mahabubabad Zilla Parishad unanimously. Bindu, daughter of Srikanth and Kanthamma aka Kanthi, is unmarried.

While her aunt Satyavathi Rathod is the MLC, her mother Kanthi worked was an MPTC. Her father Srikanth, for long, has also been in the politics. “I have grown up seeing my aunt as the politician and decided to enter the politics,” she said.

On the other hand, Gandra Jyothi, wife of Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, who won the Shayampet ZPTC as the TRS candidate, was elected the chairperson of Warangal Rural district Zilla Parishad while Peddi Swapna, wife of Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, was elected the ZP floor leader.