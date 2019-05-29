Telangana: ZPP, MPP elections on June 7, 8

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission on Wednesday issued notification for conducting elections to the posts of Zilla Praja Parishad (ZPP) chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and co-opted members along with Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) presidents, vice-presidents and co-opted members. Accordingly, a special meeting will be conducted for MPTC members and ZPTC members separately in their respective local bodies ahead of the elections to be conducted on June 7 and 8 respectively.

The SEC has already decided to conduct counting of votes for ZPTC and MPTC elections conducted last month, on June 4. After a gap of two days, the elections will be conducted to ZPPs and MPPs. The term of newly elected bodies of ZPPs and MPPs will commence from July 4 after the term of existing members concludes. A separate notification will be issued in this regard at a later date.

To conduct these elections immediately after announcement of results of ZPTC and MPTC members, the State government made amendments to Sections 147 and 176 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 as per suggestion from the State Election Commission. Though the counting was scheduled to be held on May 27, the TSEC postponed the date following objections raised by various political parties over long gap between direct election of ZPTC and MPTC members, and the indirect election of ZP chairpersons and MPP presidents. The political parties expressed apprehensions that the long gap could lead to horse trading between the political parties and influence the final results of indirect elections.