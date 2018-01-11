Telangana’s agile roosters popular in Andhra

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Roosters from Telangana are turning out to be hot favourites for cockfights in Andhra Pradesh, especially in Godavari districts. Though a case is pending in the Supreme Court against the ban imposed by the Hyderabad High Court on cockfights, organisers from AP have been making a beeline in Hyderabad and erstwhile Khammam district for roosters bred and trained in Telangana.

Cockfights are not part of Telangana culture, but Sankranthi festivities are incomplete in AP without them, especially in the twin districts of Godavari, and Krishna and Guntur districts.

Crores of rupees change hands through betting, and roosters undergo a special regimen of food, training and fighting. With increasing police vigil in AP over the last two years, breeders have moved their training grounds to Telangana where cockfights do not attract much attention.

Businessmen and farmers, natives of Andhra Pradesh but settled in erstwhile Khammam district and Hyderabad, are hiring rooster trainers for the last two years. The birds are said to grow better in Telangana than in Godavari districts owing to the favourable climate.

“Despite being a bit smaller and thinner than their 2-ft-tall counterparts from AP, roosters bred and trained in Telangana are popular for their agility. Besides, they cost almost half the price demanded by breeders in the Godavari districts,” said R Krishnamraju, a cockfight organiser from Bhimavaram in West Godavari.

While roosters bred and trained in and around Hyderabad are popular in Pangidi and Bhimavaram, those from Khammam and Bhadrachalam are in demand in Jangareddygudem. More than 25 breeds of roosters are fed and trained for around six-nine months, but breeds of Dega, Kaki Dega, Nemali, Pachcha Nemali, Parla and Kethuva are among the popular ones.

“Birds bred in Godavari districts cost between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. But those trained in Telangana cost only Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh,” said R Raghavaiah, a native of Guntur residing in Hyderabad.

Officials said though there is a ban on cockfights in Telangana too, the police are unable to act against rooster trainers. “Unless they organise betting or cockfighting, training a rooster does not attract any legal action. But, officials are keeping a vigil on the inter-State borders to stop illegal transportation of the birds,” official sources said.

More than 200 roosters are said to have been shifted from Hyderabad to Godavari districts in the last one week through various modes of transport.