Telangana’s Arjun wins Delhi International Chess title

Hyderabad: Telangana chess player Arjun Erigaisi continued his good run of form and clinched the 19th Delhi International open chess tournament on Tuesday.

The youngster from Warangal crashed through the defences of Karthik Venkataraman to win the 19th Delhi International open chess tournament here on Tuesday. Starting the day in a five-way lead and having the best tie-break, Arjun left nothing to chance as he went for an offensive right from the word go in a Sicilian Najdorf game as white, and even though Karthik posed some challenge in the middle game, the young national champion romped home easily with some finely crafted manoeuvres.

Arjun got Rs 4 lakh as the winner’s purse plus a glittering trophy and looks like a sure-shot selection for the main team in the forthcoming Chess Olympiad at Chennai as he scaled past 2675 in live Elo ratings.

Earlier this month he had won the National Championship at Kanpur quite easily and that means his winnings this month are Rs 10 lakh in all. D Gukesh, who had also fought tooth and nail with Arjun in the national championship, defeated last event’s winner Abhijeet Gupta from a level endgame to finish second.

For the record, Arjun, Gukesh and Harsh all ended up on 8.5 points out of a possible 10. The caravan now moves to Ahmedabad for the final installment of the three international events planned in India after a two-year gap.

Top 10: 1-3: Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, Harsha Bharathakoti (8.5 each); 4. Nigmatov Ortik (8); 5-10: S P Sethuraman, Delgado Ramirez Neuris, M R Lalith Babu, Abhijeet Gupta, Neelash Saha, Gholami Orimi Mahdi (7.5 each).

