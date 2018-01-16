Telangana’s Arjun wins silver in school wrestling

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: Arjun Kamblay of Telangana State won the silver medal in the 50 kgs category in the the 63rd SGFI National School Games Belt Wrestling under-19 years boys and girls championship at Pallavi Model School, Boduppal. He came second behind Kanhaiya from Delhi.

Mohit from Delhi won the gold medal in the 70 kgs category while Thomas Laisharam and Zakir Hussain clinched the silver and bronze medals.

In the 60 kgs category, W Ajoy Singh of Manipur took the gold medal and in the 40 kgs category, Soibham Santosh, also of Manipur won the gold medal.

Results: 40 kgs: 1. Soibham Santosh (Manipur), 2. Manjeet Kumar(J&K), 3. Gaurav(Delhi), 4. Shivanand Pujari(Karnataka);

50 kgs: 1. Kanhaiya (Delhi), 2. Arjun Kamblay (Telangana), 3. Prathik B S (Karnataka), 4. Thokchom Suraj Singh (Manipur);

60 kgs: 1. W. Ajoy Singh (Manipur), 2. Vindoraj Maruti (Karnataka), 3. Sural (Delhi), 4. Shekh Mohmad (Gujarat);

70 kgs: 1. Mohit (Delhi), 2. Thomas Laisharam (Manipur), 3. Zakir Hussain (J&K), 4. Sherbaat Singh (Punjab).