Telangana’s AVGC policy most progressive: Aashish Kulkarni

Hyderabad is counted among the first few cities in India to start the animation industry many years ago. While the city has retained the tag, the State with its recently unveiled animation, VFX, gaming and comic (AVGC) policy has gone one step ahead. Punnaryug Artvision founder Aashish Kulkarni speaks to Sruti Venugopal about the growth of animation in the State and why we need a Central policy on AVGC sector. Excerpts:

Ecosystem in TS

Hyderabad was one of the first cities to start animation along with Mumbai, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram a few years ago. And now it has a policy put in place by the government. It is definitely the most progressive policy in India as it has given direction on how industry could be looked into for growth. The setting up of IMAGE Tower will not only help Indian studios but even foreign ones to come together and create unique content. TASK is a phenomenal initiative and they are looking at AVGC as a champion sector to develop it.

Central AVGC policy

The AVGC sector has grown over the last two decades and from providing services to international studios, we have started creating our own content and it has become really big. In order to help this growing sector, we first took the step of going to State governments to formulate policy but we realised that it is not enough and we need to have a national policy. We are working closely with the Central government and have proposed that we must have a national policy on AVGC which will allow 100 per cent FDI and provide subsidy to companies in this space.

Skill availability

We had challenges in terms of skill availability but we have overcome them as now there are more than 20 universities running UG and Masters programmes along with large number of players offering short-term courses and even studios are contributing to train the trainers and conduct master classes for faculty.

