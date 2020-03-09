Telangana’s budget is pro-BCs: Ministers

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Hyderabad: Despite the economic downturn, reduced tax revenues and lack of cooperation from the Centre, three Cabinet Ministers stated that the State government managed to present a progressive budget. They gave the credit of the realistic budget to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s rigorous financial exercises in consultation with experts for over six months.

In a joint press conference at TRS Legislative Party office here on Monday, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivas Goud and Gangula Kamalakar stated that the State budget was a big boon to backward classes in the State. “Everybody chants the name of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, but very a few follow his path and works for the upliftment of the backward classes and underprivileged sections. Only the Telangana State government has been turning his dreams into a reality and paving way for upliftment of BCs in the State for the first time in over 70 years,” said Srinivas Yadav.

Srinivas Yadav affirmed that people from all communities will be benefited from the State budget. He pointed out that no previous governments allocated Rs 500 crore for the development of temples in the State and the credit must be given to the Chief Minister. He said the Opposition parties – Congress and BJP, were making meaningless criticism against the State budget just for sake of it. “We have no hurry in construction of double bedroom houses with substandards. They will be constructed without any compromise on quality,” he said, adding that results of both Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, will fructify within the next two years.

Minister V Srinivas Goud said the State government had allocated more than Rs 30,000 crore for welfare and development of BCs and other underprivileged sections, despite the recession. He pointed out that the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana State were not being implemented in the States ruled by either BJP or Congress. “But the Opposition parties are hellbent to criticise the State government. Neither BJP nor Congress were able to create separate Ministry for BCs at the Centre, but their respective State leaders continue to criticise the TRS government despite huge funds allocated to BCs,” he stated.

Srinivas Goud stated that a sub-plan for BCs was not required when the TRS government was giving priority for development and welfare of BCs. He felt that the Opposition parties were trying to create unnecessary controversy on the issue to remain relevant in public as well as media.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the BCs for increasing budget allotments to them. Stating that no major budgetary allocations were made for the BCs in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he pointed out that about Rs 500 crore were allotted for Most Backward Classes (MBC) Corporation. He stated that in addition to separate allocations made for them, the backward classes also can benefit from various other schemes. He rubbished the allegations of the Opposition parties that BC Federations had no funds and hoped that educational opportunities will improve for BCs after the budget.

