Telangana’s CBSE students record 99.21 pass percentage

Hyderabad: Students from Telangana have recorded a staggering 99.21 pass percentage in the Class X exams results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which were announced on Wednesday.

As many as 28,362 students registered for the exams from the State, out of which 28,314 appeared and 28,090 passed, translating the pass percentage to 99.21.

In these results too meanwhile, girls have outperformed boys. While girls secured a 99.51 percentage of passes, boys got a pass percentage of 98.97.

