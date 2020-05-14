Telangana’s crop area to touch a new high

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Telangana will set a new record during this Vaanakalam (Kharif) season, bringing a whopping 1.35 crore acres under cultivation. It crossed the one-crore acre mark in Kharif 2018-19 when farming operations were taken up in 1.02 crore acres.

Based on the agriculture action plan for Vaanakalam season chalked out by the State government, the Agriculture Department is gearing up with all arrangements, including supply of 18.49 quintals of various varieties of seeds and over 7 lakh tonnes of fertilizers to meet the expected demand.

The crop area under Vaanakalam season has been constantly on the rise in Telangana since the State formation in 2014. According to the Agriculture Department, in Vaanakalam (2015-16) about 87 lakh acres were under cultivation, which increased to 92.1 lakh acres in 2016-17 and 96.3 lakh acres in 2017-18. The cultivation area crossed the one-crore acre mark in 2018-19 with 1.02 crore acres followed by 1.09 crore acres during Vaanakalam last year.

“During the current Vanakalam season, we are expecting cultivation in about 1.35 crore acres anticipating favourable climatic conditions and increased irrigation potential in the State. Paddy cultivation alone is expected to be around 49.3 lakh acres this year against 40.7 lakh acres in Vanakalam last,” a senior official in the department told ‘Telangana Today’.

Cotton will be cultivated in an estimated 53.87 lakh acres, followed by maize (10.31 lakh acres) and red gram (9 lakh acres). While soybean will be cultivated in about 4.29 lakh acres, green gram and jowar will be cultivated in an estimated 1.49 lakh acres and 1.45 lakh acres, respectively.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, crop diversification has been planned for paddy and red gram crops for the ensuing Vaanakalam season. About 29 lakh acres will be cultivated with fine varieties of paddy, an increase of 5.8 lakh acres from the same season last year. Similarly, red gram cultivation will be taken up in about 9 lakh acres this year against 7.27 lakh acres last Vaanakalam season, diversifying cropped area of 1.73 lakh acres afresh to red gram cultivation.

Subsequently, farmers will require about 16.79 lakh quintals of seeds of various crops for the current season. To ensure that farmers do not face any problem in procurement of seeds during these troubled times of the coronavirus and the lockdown, the State government has stocked about 18.49 lakh quintals of seed for different crops. Further, the government will supply 2.31 lakh quintals of seeds on subsidy.

To avoid shortage of stocks in case of heavy rush, the authorities have kept ready about 6.3 lakh tonnes of fertilizers, including 2,68 lakh tonnes of urea, in the State. By May-end, a buffer stock of 3 lakh tonnes urea and one lakh tonnes of other fertilizers will be available in addition to the existing stocks. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy is directly monitoring the situation constantly to ensure availability of adequate stock of fertilisers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .