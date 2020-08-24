Telangana’s crop area zooms to 1.25 cr acres

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Farmers in Telangana State, known for their progressive approach, displayed their confidence in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s innovative farm practices by taking up regulated farming in a big way in the very first season of implementation. The result — total area under cultivation zoomed up to the targetted 1.25 crore acres this Vaanakalam as on Friday from 89.49 lakh acres on the corresponding day last year, and with focus on different market-driven crops instead of the age old practice of going in for paddy.

Given the increased irrigation facilities and bountiful rains, authorities had set an ambitious target of bringing in 1.25 crore acres under cultivation during this Vaanakalam season. During the Vaanakalam (Kharif) last year, farmers took up crop cultivation in about 1.09 crore acres.

“Though we always set targets to achieve more crop cultivation area when compared to the previous year, it is rarely achieved. But due to regulated farming, the State has already surpassed the planned crop area of 1.25 crore acres and is likely to set a new milestone soon achieving the highest cultivated area in the history of the State including Telangana region under erstwhile Andhra Pradesh,” an official of the Agriculture Department told Telangana Today.

Cotton takes top position

As suggested by the Chief Minister, cotton took the prime position as a major crop this Vaanakalam season. Cotton crop is being cultivated in about 58.81 lakh acres against the planned cultivation area of 60.1 lakh acres. Farmers continue to be inclined to cultivate paddy with sown area touching 45.72 lakh acres against planned area of 41.76 lakh acres. Though the authorities strongly advised against maize cultivation, farmers took up maize cultivation during this monsoon season in about two lakh acres.

Red gram cultivation has been taken up in about 10.36 lakh acres against the planned area of 12.31 lakh acres. Similarly, green gram is being cultivated in about 1.5 lakh acres against planned area of 1.88 lakh acres. Cultivation of horticulture crops also reached 8.56 lakh acres, resulting in total cultivation area of 1.33 crore acres in the State. Though the total area under cultivation falls short by 1.5 lakh acres against planned crop area, the authorities stated that cultivation of some horticultural crops is likely to commence at a later date.

“There is a decline in cultivation of other crops like groundnut, castor and sugarcane when compared to last year, while there is a proportionate increase in cultivation of paddy indicating a shift. However, we are confident that other crops too will achieve their planned area which will result in further increase in total cultivation area,” the officials said.

Nalgonda dominates

Among districts, Nalgonda continues to dominate others with highest cultivated area of 11.35 lakh acres, followed by Khammam with 6.41 lakh acres, Nagarkurnool with 6.24 lakh acres and Vikarabad with 6.14 lakh acres.

Meanwhile, the State had witnessed 51 per cent excess rainfall since June 1 during the current monsoon season. While the State normal rainfall was 528.8 mm, the actual rainfall was 800.5 mm. While 25 districts have witnessed excess rainfall of more than 20 per cent, the rainfall in the remaining eight districts was above normal. The excess rainfall was largely due to torrential rains during the past two weeks.

